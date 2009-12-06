Four Lions starters out vs. Bengals, who welcome back RB Benson

Detroit Lions defensive linemen Jason Hunter and Dewayne White were inactive Sunday, a setback to the team's chances of stopping the Cincinnati Bengals' highly ranked running game.
Bengals running back Cedric Benson is active after missing two games with a hip injury. Rookie Bernard Scott, who played well last week in Benson's absence, is inactive with a toe injury.
The Lions also were missing linebacker Ernie Sims and right guard Daniel Loper. Loper (back), Sims (hamstring) and White (toe) had been listed as questionable.
The Bengals were missing defensive tackle Domata Peko, who's out with a knee injury. Pat Sims started in Peko's place.
