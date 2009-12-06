Four Lions starters out vs. Bengals, who welcome back RB Benson

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 05:20 AM

Detroit Lions defensive linemen Jason Hunter and Dewayne White were inactive Sunday, a setback to the team's chances of stopping the Cincinnati Bengals' highly ranked running game.

Bengals running back Cedric Benson is active after missing two games with a hip injury. Rookie Bernard Scott, who played well last week in Benson's absence, is inactive with a toe injury.

The Lions also were missing linebacker Ernie Sims and right guard Daniel Loper. Loper (back), Sims (hamstring) and White (toe) had been listed as questionable.

The Bengals were missing defensive tackle Domata Peko, who's out with a knee injury. Pat Sims started in Peko's place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett enters game for Mitch Trubisky to start second half vs. Jets

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has entered the game for Mitchell Trubisky on the first offensive possession of the second half versus the New York Jets.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals

A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday, will play today vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt said tweeted on Sunday that his heart was shocked back into rhythm on Thursday after he experienced a episode of atrial fibrillation on Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE