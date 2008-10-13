Four grand finales highlight another wild week

Peyton Manning started his 165th consecutive game Sunday and Indianapolis won for first time in Lucas Oil Stadium. … Saints QB Drew Brees completed his first 16 passes and ended up with 320 passing yards. He is on pace for 5,312 yards for the season, which would be shatter Dan Marino's NFL record of 5,084. … Two veteran kickers signed with new teams as unrestricted free agents this offseason -- Josh Brown and Jason Elam. Both kicked game-winning field goals Sunday as time expired. … Two NFC divisions have three-way ties for first place -- North and South. … Houston's win over Miami gives them a 4-0 all-time record in the series; the Texans are the only NFL team that Miami has never beaten. … For the first time this season, Carolina allowed a 100-yard rusher (Warrick Dunn) and a rushing TD. Offensively, the Panthers had averaged 123 rushing yards per game, but they were held to just 40 yards against Tampa Bay. … Thomas Jones scored three TDs for the Jets -- one more than he had all of last season. … Kurt Warner's passer rating Sunday was 104.3 -- not bad considering it was 39.6 after the first half. … Jacksonville's best offensive drive of the game Sunday did not result in a score. Leading 24-17, the Jaguars took over at their 27-yard line with 5:46. They proceeded on a 13-play drive, in with Denver used all three of its timeouts, ending with QB David Garrard taking a knee three times to run out the clock. It was only the second time this season that a game has ended with a QB taking three straight kneel-downs.