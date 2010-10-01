Four Giants among players fined by league on Friday

The NFL on Friday also levied fines of $5,000 each against Giants linemen David Diehl, Kareem McKenzie and Adam Koets. Diehl and McKenzie were penalized for unnecessary roughness and Koets was fined for a major facemask.
The league also has fined two Titans $5,000 each: cornerback Cortland Finnegan, who threw Giants wide receiver Steve Smith to the ground by his helmet, and Jason Babin, who was fined for a late hit with the crown of his helmet.
Other fines handed out around the NFL include:
» The Detroit Lions have fined safety Louis Delmas $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Delmas was punished for making an obscene gesture in the direction of a Vikings fan. The Detroit Free Press reported on Friday that Delmas said he hadn't heard anything from the league office regarding the incident.
» Vikings defensive end Ray Edwards was fined $5,000 for hitting Detroit quarterback Shaun Hill in the head area, and another $5,000 for unnecessary roughness when he shoved a Lions player.
» Bills wide receiver Steve Johnson was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, league sources tell NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Johnson was fined for an inappropriate gesture -- pretending to shoot a shotgun -- after a touchdown in the Bills' 38-30 loss to the New England Patriots.
» La Canfora reports that Kansas City Chiefs DE Shaun Smith was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness -- specifically for striking an opponent in the groin area during a run play. It was the second such accusation leveled against Smith in as many weeks.
» Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher was fined $5,000 for unnecessary roughness, La Canfora reports. Oher's fine stems from punching Browns defensive end Robaire Smith after Smith shoved Baltimore tight end Todd Heap following a whistle that had stopped play for a false start.
» La Canfora reports Ravens S Tom Zbikowski was fined $5,000 for unnecessary roughness. Zbikowski tackled Browns running back Peyton Hillis out of bounds at the end of a 48-yard run. The play drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.
» Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was fined $5,000 for grabbing Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler by the facemask on Monday night.
» Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas was fined $7,500 for taunting after an interception of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.
» Vikings offensive tackle Ryan Cook was fined $5,000 for an illegal clip against the Detroit Lions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.