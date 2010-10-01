Four Giants among players fined by league on Friday

Published: Oct 01, 2010 at 12:18 PM

Ahmad Bradshaw's chop block in the end zone cost the Giants a safety in their 29-10 loss to the Titans last Sunday. Now that penalty also has cost Bradshaw a $2,500 fine.

Bradshaw's fine was one of six imposed by the NFL from the Titans-Giants game.

The NFL on Friday also levied fines of $5,000 each against Giants linemen David Diehl, Kareem McKenzie and Adam Koets. Diehl and McKenzie were penalized for unnecessary roughness and Koets was fined for a major facemask.

The league also has fined two Titans $5,000 each: cornerback Cortland Finnegan, who threw Giants wide receiver Steve Smith to the ground by his helmet, and Jason Babin, who was fined for a late hit with the crown of his helmet.

Other fines handed out around the NFL include:

» The Detroit Lions have fined safety Louis Delmas $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Delmas was punished for making an obscene gesture in the direction of a Vikings fan. The Detroit Free Press reported on Friday that Delmas said he hadn't heard anything from the league office regarding the incident.

» Vikings defensive end Ray Edwards was fined $5,000 for hitting Detroit quarterback Shaun Hill in the head area, and another $5,000 for unnecessary roughness when he shoved a Lions player.

» Bills wide receiver Steve Johnson was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, league sources tell NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Johnson was fined for an inappropriate gesture -- pretending to shoot a shotgun -- after a touchdown in the Bills' 38-30 loss to the New England Patriots.

» La Canfora reports that Kansas City Chiefs DE Shaun Smith was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness -- specifically for striking an opponent in the groin area during a run play. It was the second such accusation leveled against Smith in as many weeks.

» Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Michael Oher was fined $5,000 for unnecessary roughness, La Canfora reports. Oher's fine stems from punching Browns defensive end Robaire Smith after Smith shoved Baltimore tight end Todd Heap following a whistle that had stopped play for a false start.

» La Canfora reports Ravens S Tom Zbikowski was fined $5,000 for unnecessary roughness. Zbikowski tackled Browns running back Peyton Hillis out of bounds at the end of a 48-yard run. The play drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.

» Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews was fined $5,000 for grabbing Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler by the facemask on Monday night.

» Packers linebacker Frank Zombo was fined $7,500 for hitting Cutler in the head and neck area.

» Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas was fined $7,500 for taunting after an interception of Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

» Vikings offensive tackle Ryan Cook was fined $5,000 for an illegal clip against the Detroit Lions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts owner Jim Irsay says QB Matt Ryan's leadership is similar to Peyton Manning's

Despite a rough start to the Colts season, owner Jim Irsay tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that he's encouraged by the Matt Ryan-led squad and he believes Indianapolis is the best team in the AFC South.

news

Jets owner Woody Johnson on the team's 4-2 start: 'It's a symphony of effort'

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson explains to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport why it "feels great" to have a 4-2 record heading into the team's Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Chiefs to start rookie RB Isiah Pacheco over Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. 49ers

Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to be the starter over Clyde Edwards-Helaire, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson dealing with partially torn hamstring

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE