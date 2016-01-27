Four former NFL players return to William M. Raines High School

It's an accomplishment to have one alumni play in a Super Bowl. So think of the pride Jacksonville's William M. Raines High School has: It had six players move on to participate in Super Bowls.
Brian Dawkins, Harold Carmichael, Lito Shepard and Jabar Gaffney recently returned to William M. Raines as part of the NFL's Super Bowl High School Honor Roll program. The four addressed the Raines football team on what high school football meant to them, the life lessons they learned, what it meant to play in a Super Bowl and how proud they are to be alumni of the Florida. They then each presented a Wilson Golden Football to the school.
William M. Raines High School, with six, is tied for second as the high school with most players honored in the Super Bowl High School Honor Roll. Shawn Jefferson and Calvin Muhammad are also graduates of Raines.
As part of the nationwide Super Bowl 50 celebration, the NFL launched the Super Bowl High School Honor Roll initiative recognizing schools and communities that contributed to Super Bowl history and positively impacted the game of football.
High schools across the nation, and around the world, will receive a commemorative Wilson Golden Football for every player or head coach who graduated from their school and was on an active Super Bowl roster. Nearly 3,000 players and head coaches, and more than 2,000 high schools, will be recognized. Players and coaches will also have the opportunity to personally deliver golden footballs.
William M. Raines High School is one of 10 high schools in Jacksonville being honored in this program. Jacksonville will receive 17 golden footballs, and Florida will receive 218. The state receiving the most golden footballs is California. Top five states include: California (432); Texas (326); Florida (218); Ohio (155); and Pennsylvania (148).