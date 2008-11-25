Four days after being benched, Jones gets start vs. Cowboys

Published: Nov 25, 2008 at 09:19 AM

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle running back Julius Jones will start on the road against Dallas in the Thanksgiving Day game, four days after being benched.

Julius Jones, RB
Seattle Seahawks
2008 statistics
Att: 141

Yards: 637

Avg: 4.5

TD: 2

Coach Mike Holmgren says he expects Jones to be motivated to play against his former team. Jones was dumped by Dallas last season before he became a free agent.

This season, Jones has 637 yards rushing and two touchdowns in 11 games, including nine starts. Jones was a starter while Maurice Morris missed three games with a sprained knee early in the season.

Holmgren has said he would use both backs throughout the season. Morris gave Seattle its first 100-yard rushing day since Week 3 in last weekend's loss to Washington.

Morris has 278 yards rushing in eight games, including two starts.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 30

The Giants will again be without two of their top weapons. Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay have been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. Wideouts Sterling Shepard and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ are questionable.
news

Stephon Gilmore set to make Panthers debut after being activated off PUP list

The Stephon Gilmore era in Carolina is set to begin. The star CB was activated off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, clearing him to make his Panthers debut Sunday against the Falcons. 
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday versus the 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week 8 contest.
news

Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are full-blown matchup nightmares; Kyle Shanahan remains a question mark 

With Halloween on tap, the NFL has two new matchup nightmares: Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts. Bucky Brooks studies these rare rookies. Plus, one quarterback who deserves an extension, one head coach who remains an enigma and one pass rusher who's about to get PAID.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW