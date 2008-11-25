Four days after being benched, Jones gets start vs. Cowboys

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle running back Julius Jones will start on the road against Dallas in the Thanksgiving Day game, four days after being benched.
Julius Jones, RB
Seattle Seahawks
2008 statistics
Att: 141
Yards: 637
Avg: 4.5
TD: 2
Coach Mike Holmgren says he expects Jones to be motivated to play against his former team. Jones was dumped by Dallas last season before he became a free agent.
This season, Jones has 637 yards rushing and two touchdowns in 11 games, including nine starts. Jones was a starter while Maurice Morris missed three games with a sprained knee early in the season.
Holmgren has said he would use both backs throughout the season. Morris gave Seattle its first 100-yard rushing day since Week 3 in last weekend's loss to Washington.
Morris has 278 yards rushing in eight games, including two starts.
