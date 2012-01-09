Four Buckeyes accept invitations to play in Senior Bowl

Published: Jan 09, 2012 at 03:06 PM

Four Ohio State Buckeyes accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl, it was announced Monday.

Running back Dan "Boom" Herron, wide receiver DeVier Posey, and offensive linemen Mike Adams and Mike Brewster will represent the Buckeyes in the game scheduled for Jan. 28 that will be televised live on NFL Network. They will play on the North squad under Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier.

Herron, an honorable mention Allb Big Ten selection in 2011, played in just seven games for the Buckeyes, finishing second on the team with 675 rushing yards, and scored three touchdowns. He had three 100-yard rushing games and added eight receptions for 34 yards.

"I definitely am going to have a chip on my shoulder," Herron said in a Senior Bowl release. "With missing six games this year, it was definitely hard on me and with me playing in this game I feel like it can definitely help me. It's a time for scouts to see me perform against a lot of great talent out there, so I think it's definitely going to help me out a lot."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following gang rape allegation in civil lawsuit

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday, two days after Araiza, along with two other individuals, were accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year, general manager Brandon Beane announced.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Atlanta's Desmond Ridder played deep into the second half in his final preseason game, while Jaguars first-round LB Devin Lloyd made his debut. We break down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) expected to miss 4-6 weeks, will get second opinion

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Friday's preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE