Four Buckeyes accept invitations to play in Senior Bowl

Running back Dan "Boom" Herron, wide receiver DeVier Posey, and offensive linemen Mike Adams and Mike Brewster will represent the Buckeyes in the game scheduled for Jan. 28 that will be televised live on NFL Network. They will play on the North squad under Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier.
Herron, an honorable mention Allb Big Ten selection in 2011, played in just seven games for the Buckeyes, finishing second on the team with 675 rushing yards, and scored three touchdowns. He had three 100-yard rushing games and added eight receptions for 34 yards.
"I definitely am going to have a chip on my shoulder," Herron said in a Senior Bowl release. "With missing six games this year, it was definitely hard on me and with me playing in this game I feel like it can definitely help me. It's a time for scouts to see me perform against a lot of great talent out there, so I think it's definitely going to help me out a lot."