Four .500 teams still fighting for their playoff lives

It's one thing to be frustrated over a loss and angry about certain calls. But saying that the league is doing all it can to make sure the Patriots win it all is silly and reckless. Are we to believe that every controversial officiating decision that doesn't go the Ravens' way -- such as the review of Phil Dawson's missed-turned-made field goal that helped lead to an overtime loss to Cleveland -- is done because the NFL favors Baltimore's opposition? That makes no more sense than the notion that the Pats are being unfairly helped. By the way, I seem to recall a couple of extremely debatable calls that went against New England in its Week 9 game against the Colts. Oh, yes, and is the league that supposedly wants the Pats to win another Super Bowl the same one that punished them severely for breaking the rules in the "Spygate" affair?