Foster, Texans run over Titans for road win

Published: Oct 26, 2014 at 09:11 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Arian Foster ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pass for a score, and the Houston Texans beat the Tennessee Titans 30-16 Sunday for a win in the franchise's 200th game.

The Texans (4-4) also snapped a three-game skid as Foster topped 100 yards rushing in his fourth straight game. J.J. Watt had two sacks and forced a fumble as the Texans beat the team they replaced in Houston for the fourth time in five games.

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney played for the first time since hurting his knee in the season opener. Clowney finished with one tackle.

Rookie Zach Mettenberger turned the ball over twice in his first start, and he also threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans (2-6) go into their bye having lost two straight.

