Foster practices, but remains game-time decision vs. Saints

Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak told reporters Friday that running back Arian Foster will be a game-time decision Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
"I'm working, I'm working hard, it feels like it's gone," Foster told reporters Friday, saying that returning from his re-aggravated hamstring injury is as much mental as it is physical.
Kubiak told reporters that Foster took a limited amount of reps at practice but was involved throughout the entire session.
"He's ready to go, if that's what you're asking. We need Arian," Kubiak said, but preached patience in making the best decision for Foster and the team.
"It's going to get healed -- it's only Game 2," Foster said Thursday. "I want to be out there with my team, but this team is looking to advance further than we have before. I want to make sure I'm healthy for the right stretch."