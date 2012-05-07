Foster on top, Richardson in Round 2 in latest mock draft

With the 2012 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we are closer to getting a grasp of player fantasy values for next season. In putting together the third one-man mock draft of the year, one thing became apparent. The old philosophy of focusing on running backs in Round 1 is dead, due in large part to numerous injuries and the increase in backfield committees. In a passing league, it's the quarterbacks that now rule the NFL roost. Wide receiver is also a more powerful position at the top, and even a few tight ends snuck into the first three rounds. Clearly, we are seeing a new age in fantasy football.
This mock draft is based on NFL.com's standard 10-team leagues with a basic (non-PPR) scoring system that rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns scored. Each numbered position represents an individual fantasy team, so no more than one quarterback, three running backs, three wide receivers or one tight end will be selected per roster.
Round 1
1. Arian Foster, RB, Texans: Foster averaged more fantasy points per game than any running back last season, so there's no longer a question about whether his 2010 season was a fluke. The closest thing the NFL has to Marshall Faulk, Foster is the top fantasy player on my board.
2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: Unless you have the top pick, say goodbye to your strategy of drafting running backs in the first round. Rodgers has finished in the top two in fantasy points at his position in each of the last four years, and that trend is likely to continue in 2012.
4. LeSean McCoy, RB, Eagles: McCoy has become one of the elite runners in fantasy land, and his 20-touchdown campaign in 2011 proved it. One of the few featured backs left in the league, the Pittsburgh product will no doubt continue to rack up the yards, touchdowns and fantasy points.
6. Drew Brees, QB, Saints: Brees has finished in the top two in fantasy points among quarterbacks in three of the last four years -- the one season he missed it was when he was on the Madden cover. Despite the loss of coach Sean Payton, Brees is still a lock first-rounder in drafts.
7. Maurice Jones-Drew, RB, Jaguars: Despite having no help on offense, Jones-Drew still rolled up a career-best 1,606 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns last season. Whether he can duplicate that level of yardage remains to be seen, but Jones-Drew remains a solid No. 1 fantasy back.
8. Calvin Johnson, WR, Lions: In his first full season with Matthew Stafford under center, Megatron transformed into an even bigger statistical monster than he was in the past. For those who aren't scared of his image being on the Madden cover, Johnson is a lock first-round option.
9. Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions: Stafford stayed out of the trainer's room and thrived for the Lions and fantasy owners alike, throwing for 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2011. As long as he remains free of those worrisome injuries, there's no reason Stafford won't continue to roar in 2012.
10. Cam Newton, QB, Panthers: Newton is coming off the best rookie season ever for a fantasy quarterback, so the bar has been set highly for his sophomore campaign. While I doubt he'll be able to record 14 rushing touchdowns again, Newton's versatile skill set and potential are unquestionable.
Round 2
11. Ryan Mathews, RB, Chargers: Mathews has a real shot at having a breakout season in 2012, but he'll need to avoid the nagging injuries he's dealt with in the past to reach his full potential. He has first-round statistical upside without Mike Tolbert, which makes him valuable in fantasy land.
12. Chris Johnson, RB, Titans: Johnson is coming off the worst fantasy season of his career, but I can't see a player with his previous resume dropping any further than this in drafts. Yes, there is some risk with CJ2K. But he'll have a full offseason, training camp and preseason to prepare.
13. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots: This is the highest I have ever had a tight end ranked, and I still fear that Gronkowski will never duplicate his 2011 numbers in a second straight year. But it's hard to argue with his production -- Gronk outscored every wideout but Megatron last season.
14. Andre Johnson, WR, Texans: You can argue that Johnson is still the best wide receiver in the NFL, but his proneness to injuries over the last two years has put a dent into his overall draft value. I still see him as an elite fantasy wideout, however. Consider him a risk-reward selection.
15. Wes Welker, WR, Patriots: Welker was a beast in the stat sheets in 2011, posting career bests in yards, touchdowns and yards per catch. His stock could fall a bit now that the Patriots have added a deep threat in Brandon Lloyd, but he'll remain a true No. 1 fantasy wideout regardless.
16. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals: Though he finished with his lowest reception total since 2006, Fitzgerald still ranked fifth in fantasy points among wide receivers last season. The team's quarterback position has questions, but Fitzgerald has proven that he's good enough to overcome.
17. Roddy White, WR, Falcons: White posted 100 receptions, finished in the top seven in fantasy points and led all wideouts in targets for the second straight season, so the presence of Julio Jones didn't have a huge effect on his value or production. He remains a top-end No. 1 receiver.
18. Greg Jennings, WR, Packers: Jennings was on pace to record 183.2 fantasy points last season before a knee injury knocked him out for the final three games. That total would have ranked him seventh among wide receivers. Jordy Nelson was better in 2011 - but I still like Jennings.
19. Trent Richardson, RB, Browns: The unquestioned No. 1 rookie in fantasy football heading into the season, Richardson is in a great position to find statistical success as the centerpiece of the Browns offense. If he can meet expectations, the Alabama product will be a fantasy superstar.
20. Jimmy Graham, TE, Saints: Graham would have finished fifth in fantasy points among wideouts last season, posting statistical career bests across the board. In an offense that features a pass-laden system and an elite quarterback like Brees, Graham is a good bet to succeed again.
Round 3
21. Hakeem Nicks, WR, Giants: Anyone who saw Nicks in the postseason knows exactly why I have him ranked ahead of his teammate, Victor Cruz. The fourth-year veteran does tend to deal with some bumps and bruises, but he's too talented to be considered anything but a No. 1 fantasy wideout.
22. Mike Wallace, WR, Steelers: Wallace produced a career best 72 receptions last season, but he still experienced a small decline in yardage and touchdowns compared to 2010. Regardless, he's a playmaker with the tools to be a true No. 1 fantasy option in new OC Todd Haley's system.
23. Matt Forte, RB, Bears: New OC Mike Tice is going to lean on the run, and Forte is one of the league's most versatile featured backs. But a contractual holdout almost imminent, not to mention the addition of Michael Bush, I'm worried about Forte. He'll move up if he signs before camp.
24. Darren McFadden, RB, Raiders: If value were based on talent alone, McFadden would be a first-round pick. But the fact that he just can't stay healthy makes him one of the true risk-reward runners in fantasy land. I like him in Round 3, but you have to get Taiwan Jones as insurance.
25. DeMarco Murray, RB, Cowboys: Murray showed flashes of brilliance as a rookie, but his season was cut short due to a broken ankle. If he can remain free of injuries, which has always been a problem, I can see Murray finishing in the top 10 in fantasy points among running backs in 2012.
26. Marshawn Lynch, RB, Seahawks: After a slow start, Lynch went into permanent beast mode with a ridiculous streak of scoring at least one touchdown in 11 straight games. I do have major concerns about taking Lynch any higher than this after posting one good season since 2008, however.
28. Jamaal Charles, RB, Chiefs: Of the three big-name running backs to suffer ACL tears last season, Charles has the best chance to rebound in 2012. He injured himself in Week 2, so he has had plenty of recovery time. However, the presence of Peyton Hillis does hurt his appeal in 2012.
29. Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos: Did you know that no more than four wideouts to finish in the top 10 in fantasy points at wideout since 2007 have reached that level again the next year? That means some new blood will be among the elite in 2012. I think Thomas is primed to join that group.
30. A.J. Green, WR, Bengals: Green might not have the most attractive schedule in the world, but his statistical upside is enormous. With a full year of NFL experience under his belt, not to mention a great rapport with Andy Dalton, I can see Green finishing among fantasy's 10 best wideouts.
Round 4
31. Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings
32. Steven Jackson, RB, Rams
33. Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
34. Brandon Marshall, WR, Bears
35. Percy Harvin, WR, Vikings
36. Victor Cruz, WR, Giants
37. Michael Vick, QB, Eagles
38. Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
39. Steve Smith, WR, Panthers
40. Frank Gore, RB, 49ers
Round 5
41. Peyton Manning, QB, Broncos
42. Michael Turner, RB, Falcons
43. Eli Manning, QB, Giants
44. Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
45. Ahmad Bradshaw, RB, Giants
46. Fred Jackson, RB, Bills
47. Darren Sproles, RB, Saints
48. Marques Colston, WR, Saints
49. Dwayne Bowe, WR, Chiefs
50. Miles Austin, WR, Cowboys
