Foster on top, Richardson in Round 2 in latest mock draft

With the 2012 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, we are closer to getting a grasp of player fantasy values for next season. In putting together the third one-man mock draft of the year, one thing became apparent. The old philosophy of focusing on running backs in Round 1 is dead, due in large part to numerous injuries and the increase in backfield committees. In a passing league, it's the quarterbacks that now rule the NFL roost. Wide receiver is also a more powerful position at the top, and even a few tight ends snuck into the first three rounds. Clearly, we are seeing a new age in fantasy football.