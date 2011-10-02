Foster has strong return as Texans drop Steelers

Published: Oct 02, 2011

HOUSTON -- Arian Foster rushed for 155 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Houston Texans overcame an injury to All-Pro receiver Andre Johnson to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10 on Sunday.

Johnson left in the second quarter with a right hamstring injury and did not return, though he was back on the sideline late to watch Houston (3-1) finish off the injury-plagued Steelers (2-2).

Ben Roethlisberger was under pressure all day and was sacked five times behind an offensive line missing two regular starters. The Steelers lost running back Rashard Mendenhall (hamstring), linebacker James Harrison (eye) and defensive end Aaron Smith (foot) during the game.

Foster, last season's rushing champion, finally looked healthy after weeks of nursing a left hamstring strain.

