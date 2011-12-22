Foster faces tasty title week matchup vs. Colts

If you've made it to your championship round (which apparently you have since you are reading this preview) and you are an Arian Foster owner, you have been rewarded with a Thursday night matchup against Indianapolis' 28th-ranked run defense. Many of the Colts players are trying to nail down jobs for next season, but Foster is unstoppable no matter whom he faces, but Ben Tate is more of a risky start since he may not get enough quality touches. T.J. Yates' job is to manage the game and keep the turnovers to a minimum, so the key figures in the Houston passing game mostly should be avoided. Owen Daniels is dealing with a knee problem, so if you're desperate for TE help, go with Joel Dreessen instead.