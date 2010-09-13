Foster and Forte shine in Week 1, while rookies struggled

Naturally, Foster will now become the most talked-about player in fantasy football. Everyone who has him will wonder if they should sell high, and those who do not will mull over how to acquire him. For all of them, the big question is whether or not this is as good as it gets. Is Foster a true standout, or is he destined to be an even bigger tease than Samkon Gado once turned out to be? The answer: Foster will certainly be an elite RB2 going forward, but opposing defenses now will treat him with even more respect when formulating their game plans. So another 150-yard plus outing is likely not coming any time soon. Still, Houston has such outstanding balance on offense, Foster cannot be keyed on at all, so more fun fantasy outings await.