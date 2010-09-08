Forte, Spiller should be active in most fantasy leagues this week

M.F.: Always glad to help my friend. At quarterback, I would go with Palmer over Henne and Flacco. I think the Ravens signal-caller will be your best bet in many weeks, but I just don't like his matchup against the Jets. Last season, no defense gave up fewer fantasy points to quarterback than the Men in Green. Oh, and that Darrelle Revis guy is going to be back in the mix, too. I'm not sold Palmer re-emerging into a weekly fantasy starter, even with Chad Ochocinco and Terrell Owens in the mix, but he does have a decent matchup against a Patriots defense that still has a lot of question marks. To answer your second question, I would start Best. While I do like Bradshaw this week, he's going to lose some work (especially near the goal line) to Brandon Jacobs. You shouldn't have to worry about that with Best, who has established himself as a featured back for coach Jim Schwartz. The matchup against the Bears isn't too bad, either.