Forte should have a happy Week 2 "homecoming"

Darren McFadden will be the key to keeping the Raiders in the game, and should at least post adequate numbers. McFadden does have a shoulder issue, so expect to see some of Michael Bush, even though he will likely not do enough to help fantasy owners. Jason Campbell does not have the weapons to truly challenge the Buffalo defense, especially with Jacoby Ford out. The Raiders did not let the Broncos run the ball effectively last week, but Fred Jackson is regularly solid and should still finish with at least respectable rushing totals. C.J. Spiller scored a garbage time TD last week but should still not be started in most leagues. Ryan Fitzpatrick should challenge a Raiders secondary that is simply not the same as it was in the past, and will likely throw more than one TD pass. Stevie Johnson is a must-start, as there are no indications his groin problem is a major issue. Scott Chandler looks like a one-week wonder, so do not bank on a repeat of Week 1. Bills TEs have teased in the past and then disappeared thereafter.