Forte's injured, but it's not time to release him

Michael Fabiano:Bears coach Lovie Smith said in his Monday press conference that he expects Forte to return this season. That doesn't mean he'll be back in time for the fantasy postseason (Week 14-16), but the fact that he hasn't been ruled out would make me err on the side of caution. With that said, I would hold on to Forte for now. Who knows, he could make a miraculous return from his Grade 2 MCL sprain and miss just two weeks. I'm not saying that's a likely scenario, but again Forte hasn't been ruled out altogether. In the interim, I would add Marion Barber if you haven't done so already. He is clearly a downgrade from Forte, but the former Cowboy is a surefire flex option with an increased workload ahead. While he could lose some carries to Kahlil Bell, the fact that Barber will see the goal-line touches makes him the better option in fantasy land.