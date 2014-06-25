Forte, McCoy among most valuable PPR league backs

M.G.: So many things to address here. First, excellent use of "behoove". That's a word that deserves more attention. Second ... point per completion? Your weekly scores must be through the roof. Which leads me to the answer to your question. That format does a lot to elevate quarterbacks. Matt Stafford has averaged more than 400 completions per year over the past three seasons. Peyton Manning would have posted 450 fantasy points on completions alone last year! That's before you get to his yards and touchdowns. Plus, I'd rather still spend a top three pick on a quality running back like McCoy, Forte, Jamaal Charles or Adrian Peterson, who can produce points both running and catching the ball. Pierre Garcon and Calvin Johnson are nice, but they're one-dimensional. I'd be more likely to go RB-QB with my first couple of selections.