Forte, Foster put up huge fantasy numbers in Week 1

Matt Forte, RB, Bears: Forte had owned the Lions in his previous four career starts, but he'd never had such a monstrous stat line as the one he produced this week. He rushed for just 50 yards, but Forte led the Bears with seven receptions, 151 yards and two touchdowns. As is the case with most runners in Mike Martz's offense, Forte was a beast in the pass attack and led countless fantasy leaguers to a win. He finished with an impressive 30.10 fantasy points on NFL.com and was even better in those PPR leagues.