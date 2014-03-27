Fort Bend, Texas, coach to take part in Master Trainer program

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:
- Fort Bend Star in Stafford, Texas, profiled Foster High School coach Shaun McDowell, who is a Heads Up Football Master Trainer.
- USA Football profiled the Denton All-Star Youth Football League and how it is using the education aspect of the Heads Up Football program.
- WFXL-TV in Albany, Ga., reported on the Heads Up Football clinic in its community hosted by the Atlanta Falcons.
- USA Football's parents blog gave advice on how to keep your cool with coaches and refs on the sideline.
