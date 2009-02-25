Forney decides against free agency, re-ups with Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- Offensive lineman Kynan Forney bypassed free agency Wednesday by re-signing with the San Diego Chargers.
Forney, who was inactive for every game last season, signed a two-year deal.
As a free agent in 2008, Forney signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. A nine-year NFL veteran who played seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he started 88 of 95 games played, Forney mostly has played guard.
Forney has some familiarity with Chargers coaches, particularly running backs coach Ollie Wilson, who held the same position in Atlanta for six of Forney's seven seasons there.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press