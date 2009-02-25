Forney decides against free agency, re-ups with Chargers

Published: Feb 25, 2009 at 12:05 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Offensive lineman Kynan Forney bypassed free agency Wednesday by re-signing with the San Diego Chargers.

Forney, who was inactive for every game last season, signed a two-year deal.

As a free agent in 2008, Forney signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. A nine-year NFL veteran who played seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he started 88 of 95 games played, Forney mostly has played guard.

Forney has some familiarity with Chargers coaches, particularly running backs coach Ollie Wilson, who held the same position in Atlanta for six of Forney's seven seasons there.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.

news

Bears QB Trevor Siemian starts vs. Jets despite injuring oblique in warmups

After the Bears announced Nathan Peterman would start against the Jets, Trevor Siemian took the first snaps for Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Siemian, playing in place of the injured Justin Fields, injured his oblique during warmups.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) inactive vs. Titans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is inactive for the team's Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE