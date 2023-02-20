Former Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at age of 95

Published: Feb 20, 2023 at 05:27 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and longtime Texas businessman, Billy Joe "Red" McCombs has died at his home in San Antonio, according to a statement from his family on Monday.

McCombs was 95 and preceded in death by his wife, Charline, in 2019.

"The entire McCombs family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Red McCombs passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023," according to the statement that called McCombs "a Texas icon."

"Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways," the statement said. "But to us he was always, first and foremost, 'Dad' or 'Poppop.'"

McCombs owned more than 400 businesses during his lifetime, according to the McCombs Enterprises website, and the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin is named for him.

He twice owned the NBA's San Antonio Spurs and between those two ownership stints owned the league's Denver Nuggets and later the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL.

In a statement, the Vikings expressed gratitude to McCombs and condolences to his family.

"Red embodied his famous 'Purple Pride' phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan" after selling his ownership of the team, according to the statement.

"While Red had a clear passion for sports, it was evident what he loved the most were his children and grandchildren," the statement said.

Beginning as an automobile salesman in the early 1950s in Corpus Christi, Texas, he would later establish Red McCombs Automotive, a group of dealerships in San Antonio.

He later established McCombs Energy, an oil and gas industry company, and operated real estate and land development companies, cattle ranches and breeding operations. He also was a co-founder of Clear Channel Communications, which later became iHeartCommunications, Inc.

McCombs is survived by daughters Lynda McCombs, Marsha Shields and Connie McNab, as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were not announced.

Copyright The Associated Press 2023

Related Content

news

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons and Saints hit on first-round wide receivers

The Falcons and Saints each hit on a first-round wide receiver (Drake London and Chris Olave, respectively), but how did the rest of their newbies perform in Year 1? Nick Shook grades each rookie class in the NFC South.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Unheralded players who should be kept off the market by their teams

D'Onta Foreman thrived with the Panthers in 2022. Can Carolina risk letting other teams chase after him? The Next Gen Stats analytics team identifies 14 unheralded players who should be kept off the free agency market by their squads.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE