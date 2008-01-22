Former Titans DT Long in critical condition after car wreck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Rien Long was in critical condition Tuesday after he crashed his sports car into a rock wall while driving onto an interstate.
Nashville police said Long, 26, was driving too fast down an on-ramp to Interstate 40 near downtown just before midnight Monday.
His 2005 Ford Mustang started sliding at the bottom of the ramp, went up the embankment and hit a rock wall on the driver's side before rolling over onto the roof.
Long was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said he was in critical condition, but hospital officials declined to give details on his condition Tuesday morning.
A passenger, 28-year-old Wesley Stephens, was treated for non-critical injuries.
Long won the Outland Trophy and was an All-American as a junior at Washington State in 2002. The Titans drafted him in the fourth round in 2003, and he started five of 39 games through his first three seasons with 9 1/2 career sacks and 99 career tackles.
But he missed the 2006 season with a torn Achilles' tendon, then was placed on injured reserve for 2007 with a knee injury before being waived.
"We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Rien and his family during this difficult time," the team said in a statement.
