Former Texans assistant coach Jim Bernhardt dies

Bernhardt served as director of football research under head coach Bill O'Brien from 2014 through 2017. His duties included helping with game preparation and game management, among other things.
"I'm saddened to learn about the passing of my friend and mentor, Jim Bernhardt," O'Brien said in a statement."Jim was a fantastic coach and had a huge influence on my career. He was a wonderful father to his three boys, loving husband to his wife Catherine and a great friend to many.
"Jim had a tremendous impact on numerous players and coaches throughout his career. The Houston Texans extend their deepest condolences to the Bernhardt family. Jim will be missed."
Bernhardt and O'Brien's relationship began at Penn State, where Bernhardt was special assistant to the head coach and director of player development while O'Brien led the program in 2012 and 2013. The two coached together for six years between Penn State and the Texans.