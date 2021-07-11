Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo announces retirement

Anthony Chickillo achieved his dreams. Now he's ready to hang up his cleats.
The free-agent linebacker announced Sunday on his Instagram account that he is retiring from football after six NFL seasons. The first five of those were spent in Pittsburgh, where he was an oft-used reserve and special teams ace after being selected in the sixth-round of the 2015 draft.
He appeared in 11 games for the Broncos last year following a stint on the Saints' practice squad. The 28-year-old Chickillo tallied 108 tackles and 8.5 sacks in his pro career.