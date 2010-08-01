Former Steelers CB Townsend agrees to one-year deal with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent cornerback Deshea Townsend, a league source said Sunday.
Townsend spent the last 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, amassing 21 interceptions and 15.5 sacks in 183 games. He was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL Draft, and the team released him earlier this year.
Townsend, 34, brings a much-needed veteran presence to a young Colts secondary. Kelvin Hayden, a six-year veteran, was the only player on Indianapolis' roster with more than one season in the NFL.
