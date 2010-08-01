Former Steelers CB Townsend agrees to one-year deal with Colts

Published: Aug 01, 2010 at 08:52 AM

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with free-agent cornerback Deshea Townsend, a league source said Sunday.

Townsend spent the last 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, amassing 21 interceptions and 15.5 sacks in 183 games. He was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL Draft, and the team released him earlier this year.

Townsend, 34, brings a much-needed veteran presence to a young Colts secondary. Kelvin Hayden, a six-year veteran, was the only player on Indianapolis' roster with more than one season in the NFL.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering the 2021 college football season

Which NFL draft prospects are best positioned to earn a coveted invite to college football's marquee all-star game with their play this fall? Chad Reuter unveils his ranking of the top 25 2022 Senior Bowl prospects to watch this season.
news

2021 NFL playoff predictions: Who will win hotly contested AFC North, NFC West?

Which eight NFL teams will be crowned division champions this season? Who'll nab the six wild-card slots? Our analysts provide their playoff picks for the 2021 campaign.
news

Cowboys not interested in Cam Newton: 'We're very excited about the group that we have'

Cam Newton's release prompted a handful of proposed landing spots for the former MVP, including backing up ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in Dallas. The Cowboys appreciate and respect Newton for his accomplishments and abilities, but don't appear to be interested.
news

CeeDee Lamb among Cowboys players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, safety ﻿Damontae Kazee﻿ and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins all returned from the COVID-19 list. In addition, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned to work.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW