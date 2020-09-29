Former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse retires after eight NFL seasons

Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career.

The receiver announced his retirement with an Instagram post Tuesday.

"I'm leaving the game feeling extremely grateful and content with what I was able to accomplish out there on the field not only for myself, but my family as well," Kearse wrote as part of a lengthy farewell to the NFL. "Going through some extreme highs and some extreme lows has taught me a lot about myself and by the grace of God he was able to pull me through the rough times and in the end all those experiences were all worth it."

Kearse began his professional career as an undrafted free agent out of Washington, signing with the Seahawks in 2012 and growing into an important contributor in Seattle's passing attack. Kearse became a champion in the 2013 season, catching a 23-yard reception in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII as part of a 43-8 Seahawks rout of the Denver Broncos. A year later, he cemented his legacy among the 12s, hauling in the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime of the NFC Championship Game and sending the Seahawks to their second straight Super Bowl.

Kearse caught 49 passes for 685 yards in his best season as a Seahawk (2015) before he was traded along with a second-round pick to the New York Jets for defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Kearse enjoyed his best professional season in New York in 2017, recording 65 receptions for 810 yards and five touchdowns, finishing second to Robby Anderson for the team's lead in receiving.

The veteran left New York after a down 2018 season, signing with the Detroit Lions with the hopes of bouncing back at 29 years old. Such aspirations ended on the first series of the preseason, when Kearse was rolled up on and suffered a broken leg that ended his season. It was the last time he'd take an NFL field.

The Seahawks expressed gratitude for Kearse's contributions in the comments of his Instagram post, writing "Congrats on a great career @jkearse15. Enjoy retirement and know you will always be a Seahawks Legend! #GoHawks"