Former Seahawks safety Manuel added to coaching staff

Published: Feb 14, 2012 at 12:06 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks announced Tuesday that they have added former NFL defensive back Marquand Manuel and Keith Carter to their coaching staff.

Manuel, who played for the Seahawks during the 2004 and 2005 seasons among six NFL stops from 2002 to 2009, will join the Seahawks as their assistant special teams coach. Carter will be the Seahawks' new quality control coach on offense after spending the past three seasons at the University of San Diego.

Additionally, the Seahawks added John Glenn as a special teams coaching assistant and Kenechi Udeze as coaching intern for the defensive line. Both Glenn and Udeze were working at the University of Washington.

The Seahawks also moved assistant defensive backs coach Rocky Seto to defensive passing game coordinator.

