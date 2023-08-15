Around the NFL

Former Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins dead at 28 as result of motorcycle crash

Published: Aug 14, 2023 at 08:52 PM Updated: Aug 14, 2023 at 10:21 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Baltimore Ravens, died on Sunday night as the result of a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, according to a Broward County (Florida) Sherriff's Office report.

He was 28.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning," Collins' family said in a statement released through the Seahawks. "Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief. We will provide updates regarding funeral arrangements as they become available."

The NFL released a statement Monday, along with the Ravens and Seahawks.

"The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones," the league statement read.

Collins' fatal crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, per the police report. Collins was traveling eastbound on a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle. Per investigators, the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban SUV proceeded to turn left to travel south on Northwest 33rd Ave. As the Suburban crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle collided with the rear passenger side of the SUV. Per the report, the impact of the crash caused Collins to come to rest inside the SUV. Collins was pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

Collins, who would have turned 29 on Aug. 28, was a 2016 NFL Draft fifth-round selection of the Seahawks out of Arkansas.

In five seasons, he produced 483 carries for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with another 467 yards receiving in 50 career games (29 starts), garnering smiles along the way for his post-TD Irish dance celebrations.

"Alex's infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed," Seattle general manager John Schneider said in a statement. "Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field."

Though he began and ended his playing days with the Seahawks (2016, 2020-2021), his best season was had with the Ravens.

Collins ran for a career-best 973 yards and six touchdowns in 2017 to lead the Baltimore rushing attack.

While his final NFL season was in 2021, Collins played with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL this past spring. He ended his campaign there in May when he was placed on injured reserve.

Said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: "Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered."

