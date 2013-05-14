Former San Diego Chargers, Saints star Chuck Muncie dead at 60

Muncie went on to earn two more Pro Bowl nods with the Chargers. His best season with the Chargers came in 1981 when he rushed for 1,144 yards and 19 touchdowns, which tied the then-NFL season record for rushing touchdowns. Muncie etched his name in Chargers lore when he rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown, guiding the Chargers over the Miami Dolphins 41-38, a game simply known as The Epic in Miami. The Chargers went on to lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, or the Freezer Bowl.