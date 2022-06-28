Around the NFL

Former Saints DB Steve Gleason named Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree 

Published: Jun 28, 2022 at 04:50 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason was named a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree, ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The Denver Broncos were also named a finalist for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and NFL free-agent linebacker Anthony Barr was tabbed as a Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award finalist.

The eighth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards are "a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world," per ESPN. The Sports Humanitarian Awards will feature honorees as part of The 2022 ESPYS, which air live on ABC on July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Gleason was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, in 2011. Since then has led efforts through his Team Gleason foundation to provide technology and help for ALS patients to live longer and more fulfilling lives. In January of 2020, Gleason was bestowed the Congressional Gold Medal.

Gleason is joined by International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Dikembe Mutombo as Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honorees.

Barr, who played the past eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, is one of four Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award nominees, along with Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals, Brad Stuver of Austin FC and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Broncos were named a finalist for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for a third consecutive year. They are joined by fellow nominees the Miami Heat, Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Storm.

