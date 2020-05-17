Sunday, May 17, 2020 08:45 AM

Former Redskins DE Dexter Manley hospitalized with COVID-19 issues

Dexter Manley played in three Super Bowls with the Redskins, winning two. He was a one-time Pro Bowl selection. (Associated Press)

Former Washington Redskins star Dexter Manley is hospitalized and receiving oxygen to treat breathing issues related to the coronavirus, two of his children told The Washington Post.

The 61-year-old Manley was hospitalized Friday in the Washington area. Daughter Dalis Manley said the former defensive end tested positive for the coronavirus May 2 and has steadily run a temperature between 101 and 104 degrees.

"I just think he is scared," Dalis Manley said.

She said doctors told the family that he has pneumonia.

"He hasn't gotten worse, but they're worried about his breathing," Dexter Manley II said.

Manley helped Washington win two Super Bowl titles in nine seasons with the team.

