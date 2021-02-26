Ex-NFL WR set to join exclusive Seven Summit climbing club

Published: Feb 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

The list of climbers who have scaled each continent's tallest mountain is only a few hundred names long.

Soon, it might include its first NFL player.

Former Raiders, Rams and Saints receiver Mark Pattison is preparing to take on Mt. Everest — the world's tallest mountain — and Lhotse — the world's fourth-tallest mountain — within the next two months. If he succeeds, the 59-year-old will become the first NFL member of the exclusive Seven Summits Club.

As of 2016, only 416 "club" members had scaled each of the following tallest peaks from each continent:

  • Everest in Nepal, Tibet (29,029 feet)
  • Aconcagua in Argentina (22,840 feet)
  • Denali / Mt. McKinley in Alaska (20,320 feet)
  • Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (19,339 feet)
  • Elbrus in Russia (18,481 feet)
  • Carstensz in Indonesia (16,023 feet)
  • Kosciuszko in Australia (7,310 feet)

Lhotse is an offshoot of the Everest massif and not on the club list. Pattison told KMVT News 11 that he still plans on scaling it "within 24 hours of summiting Mt. Everest."

If that's not tough enough, Pattinson attempted his hardest climb, Denali, in minus-80 degree weather.

"That was challenging and difficult and I didn't want to lose my fingers and toes," Pattison told KMVT News. "So we came back and did it again in 2018."

He hasn't been alone in his Everest endeavor. Former NFL head coach and college friend Jim Mora Jr. has been training with Pattison, as the former college teammates are raising money for epilepsy awareness and Higher Ground, an adaptive sports nonprofit that serves people with disabilities.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL offseason: All 32 teams' QB situations ahead of free agency, draft

Nick Shook assesses each NFL team's quarterback situation ahead of free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Who's set at the game's most important position? Who's at a crossroads? And who needs help?
news

Texans release RB Duke Johnson after two seasons

﻿Duke Johnson﻿'s time in Houston is finished. The Texans have released the running back, Ian Rapoport reports. Johnson's release saves the Texans $5 million in cap space.
news

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room Podcast: Aqib Talib on life in locker room, broadcast booth

Aqib Talib, five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, joins the NFL Total Access: The Locker Room podcast to talk about life in the locker room, broadcast booth and so much more.
news

Seahawks LB K.J. Wright: Russell Wilson 'isn't going anywhere'  

Linebacker K.J. Wright wants to stay in Seattle and he wants -- and believes -- Russell Wilson will be back, as well. "As long as I'm in Seattle, Russ is going to be the quarterback," Wright said. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW