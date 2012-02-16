Former Ravens WR Lewis arrested on traffic offenses

Published: Feb 16, 2012 at 05:56 PM

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police say former Ravens wide receiver Jermaine Lewis has been arrested after police saw him driving with his 4-year-old son unrestrained in the front seat of his car.

Lewis was also cited for driving while suspended and driving while revoked. The child was released to his grandfather. County police spokesman Lt. Robert McCullough said Lewis is being held on $50,000 bail.

Last August, Baltimore County police used a stun gun on Lewis in his home, where he had gone after a traffic accident.

