Former Ravens RB Lorenzo Taliaferro passes away at 28

Lorenzo Taliaferro﻿, a running back who saw action in three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, passed away at age 28, the team announced Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro," coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man -- someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family.

"May he rest in peace."

Taliaferro was pronounced dead at Riverside Doctors' Hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia. The cause of death was not announced.

A Virginia native, Taliaferro starred at Bruton High School before moving on to Coastal Carolina.

The Ravens drafted Taliaferro in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, Taliaferro rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns. The running back was part of the group, along with Justin Forsett and Bernard Pierce﻿, who helped Baltimore replace Ray Rice in 2014 after his domestic violence suspension.

Over the course of his three-year career with the Ravens, Taliaferro totaled 82 carries for 339 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games played.

