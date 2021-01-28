Around the NFL

Former Ravens LB Zach Orr to interview with Jaguars for LBs coach

Published: Jan 28, 2021 at 09:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Zach Orr's playing career was cut short, but his coaching career could take off.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their linebacker coach role, per a source informed of the situation.

Orr played three seasons with the Ravens, including a 133-tackle, 3-INT season in 2016. However, a congenital neck/spine condition forced the linebacker to retire at just 25 years old.

Orr has been an assistant with the Ravens for the past several seasons.

Urban Meyer hired ex-Ravens defensive line coach Joe Cullen to be his defensive coordinator in Jacksonville, so Orr would have at least one connection if he lands the Jags' gig.

Related Content

news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested to be traded

Deshaun Watson officially wants out of Houston. The Pro Bowl quarterback has requested to be traded by the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Tom Brady considered switching to No. 7 with Buccaneers while in pursuit of Super Bowl win No. 7

Could TB12 have switched to TB7 in Tampa Bay? Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said recently on The Peter King Podcast that Tom Brady was considering a number switch to go along with his new team.  
news

Jennifer King on historic promotion: 'I didn't have anyone that looked anything like me working'

Jennifer King made history becoming the NFL's first Black female assistant coach when Washington elevated her to running backs coach. The 36-year-old assistant understands the importance of the next step in her coaching journey. 
news

Buccaneers will wear white jerseys, Chiefs will be in red for Super Bowl LV

The Buccaneers, who will be the first team to ever play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, will don their white jerseys and pewter pants, while the Chiefs will sport their red jerseys when the teams clash in Super Bowl LV
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook not worried about heavy workload hindering 2021

Coming off another productive year, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook isn't concerned about the heavy workload hampering his 2021 season.
news

Raiders GM Mayock: 'I was disappointed in the productivity of our rookies' in 2020

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock assesses the rookie seasons of his 2020 draft class, and provides what the team needs as they look ahead to April. 
news

Texans set to hire Ravens assistant David Culley as head coach

David Culley and the Texans are working toward a deal for the Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach to become Houston's head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night. 
news

Packers parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga

The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh still non-committal on Sam Darnold, says he's 'an unbelievable talent'

During an appearance on the latest of the Huddle & Flow podcast with NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter, Jets head coach Robert Saleh remained quiet on whether or not he believes the Sam Darnold is going to be the guy next season. 
news

Jason Witten retiring after 17-year career; TE will retire as member of Cowboys

Raiders tight end Jason Witten told ESPN's Todd Archer on Wednesday that he intends to sign a one-day contract with and retire as a member of the Cowboys when his deal with Las Vegas expires in March.
news

Jim Irsay: QB situation is 'opportunity' for Colts to remain competitive in 2021 and beyond

Having once proclaimed his Colts as the NFL's most complete team, Jim Irsay told the media on Wednesday that there are a bevy of roster spots in need of improvement, with quarterback of course one of them after the retirement of Philip Rivers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW