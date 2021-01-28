Former Ravens LB Zach Orr to interview with Jaguars for LBs coach

Zach Orr's playing career was cut short, but his coaching career could take off.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their linebacker coach role, per a source informed of the situation.

Orr played three seasons with the Ravens, including a 133-tackle, 3-INT season in 2016. However, a congenital neck/spine condition forced the linebacker to retire at just 25 years old.

Orr has been an assistant with the Ravens for the past several seasons.