Former Ravens kicker Stover to retire after 20-year career

Published: May 25, 2011 at 08:13 AM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Former NFL kicker Matt Stover will retire after a stellar career in which he scored more than 2,000 points.

The Ravens say Stover will make the announcement Thursday afternoon at their training complex.

Stover, 43, ranks fourth in NFL history with 2,004 points. He made 471 field goals, connecting on 83.7 percent of his attempts, the seventh-best success rate in league history.

Selected by the New York Giants in the 12th round of the 1990 draft, Stover spent his first season on injured reserve before signing as a free agent in 1991 with the Cleveland Browns. He played in Cleveland through the 1995 season before making the move with the organization when the Browns came to Baltimore in 1996.

Stover kicked for the Ravens for the next 13 seasons. After Baltimore decided against bringing Stover back for a 14th season, the Indianapolis Colts signed him in 2009 to replace an injured Adam Vinatieri, and he became the older player (42) to play in the Super Bowl.

That proved to the final season of Stover's 20-year career. Stover didn't play last season.

Stover is the Ravens' career scoring leader with 1,464 points. He set a career high in 2000 with 135 points for Baltimore's Super Bowl champion team.

With the Ravens, Stover was 354 for 418 on field-goal attempts and missed only one conversion in 403 tries.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

