Around the NFL

Former Rams, Falcons RB Todd Gurley 'never' thought 'I wish I was out there' during 2021 season

Published: May 23, 2022 at 07:51 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Slowed by knee injuries during his last few seasons on the field, Todd Gurley sounds as if he is in no hurry to return.

Though the former All-Pro running back has made no official announcement regarding his NFL future, recent comments lean to him having hung up his cleats.

"There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, 'I wish I was out there,'" Gurley said, via LX.com’s Mike Gavin. "I appreciated my time in the league and I've done things I could have never even dreamed about."

Gurley sat out the duration of the 2021 season and watched his former squad, the Los Angeles Rams, win the Super Bowl, but even that, apparently, didn't make him homesick for the gridiron.

"Happy for guys like AD (Aaron Donald) that really work hard," said Gurley, who went to three Pro Bowls in his six NFL seasons and earned a pair of All-Pro nods. "Guys like Jalen Ramsey that put in work. Obviously gotta go with all my running back guys, seeing guys like Cam Akers come back from an Achilles in four months. Sony Michel getting traded from the Patriots, not only did he beat the Rams in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, he's also won one with them, as well. Guys like Darrell Henderson. So, you always get excited for the guys. It's never just about you. Yeah, everyone would love a ring. But at the end of the day, it's about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them."

Still just 27 years old, Gurley's career reached its zenith in 2018 when he was very much the engine that drove the Rams to a Super Bowl berth. He tallied an NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns and ran for 1,251 yards in 14 regular-season games.

Troubled by knee injuries, Gurley quickly fell from grace and was cut by the Rams following a 2019 showing in which he rushed for a then-career-low 857 yards.

Gurley found a home with Atlanta for a season in 2020, but averaged just 3.5 yards per carry in rushing for 678 yards in 15 games. During the 2021 offseason, Gurley had visits with the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, but nothing stuck.

Recently, Gurley became a part-owner of the Fan Controlled Football league's Beasts, which is also owned by Marshawn Lynch.

With career earnings of $51.5 million, according to Over the Cap, Gurley seems to be enjoying life at his speed and offers no regrets about his playing days being behind him.

He didn't lock the door on a potential comeback, but certainly seems content watching the game for now, rather than playing it.

"I like doing stuff on my time," he said. "I like doing whatever I want to do. I've never been the one that liked to be controlled. I like to be in control of my own path. That's the best thing about being in the position I'm in. If I want to try to play again, I can try to pursue that. Or if I don't, I can just relax and chill at the house and spend a lot more time with my family because that's what it's all about at the end of the day. And then at the end of the day, still becoming a businessman and still venturing off in that next phase of my life."

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson on return to Seattle: 'It's gotta be non-emotional'

When Russell Wilson debuts with the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2022 season, he will do so against this old team on his old homefield. He's looking to play the game as "non-emotional" as possible.

news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to attend mandatory minicamp

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Monday that he expects Kyler Murray to attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 14.

news

Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season'

The Arizona Cardinals' 2022 season will be featured in the second in-season version of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

news

Deebo Samuel not attending 49ers' voluntary workouts

With a situation unsettled, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will not be in attendance for the 49ers' OTAs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on choosing offensive play-caller: 'When we get to it, we'll get to it'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick still isn't close to revealing who will call plays for the Patriots in 2022 following the exit of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 23

Veteran tight end Tyler Kroft has agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers, per his agent.

news

Chase Winovich sees trade to Browns as possibly 'the best thing to ever happen to me'

Newly acquired Browns pass rusher Chase Winovich enters the next chapter of his NFL career with a position switch, a new haircut and a positive attitude.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller on former teammate Bryan Edwards: 'Great things in store' for WR in Atlanta

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is singing the praises of former teammate Bryan Edwards following the wide receiver's trade to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

49ers' Kittle glad he won't have final say on QB battle between Garoppolo, Lance: 'It's a toss-up for me'

49ers TE George Kittle was asked who he'd prefer to be the team's starting quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in 2022.

news

Browns re-signing Jadeveon Clowney to one-year, $11 million deal

Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns have agreed to terms for a return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Giants DE Leonard Williams says there's a 'contagious energy' in practice under new regime

Giants DE Leonard Williams told reporters during last week's OTAs that there is a "contagious energy" being brought in practice under the team's new regime. Part of that energy stems from new defensive coordinator Don Martindale's signature aggression.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW