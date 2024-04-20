 Skip to main content
Former Rams, Eagles QB Roman Gabriel dies at age 83

Published: Apr 20, 2024 at 06:06 PM
Former NFL quarterback Roman Gabriel has died due to natural causes, his son announced on Saturday. He was 83.

Gabriel was drafted No. 2 overall in the 1962 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams out of NC State. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Rams before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 1973.

"We mourn the loss of Rams legend and football pioneer, Roman Gabriel," the Rams said in a statement. "We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

In his first five seasons with the Rams, Gabriel had a 19-17-1 record as the starter. It wasn't until the 1967 season that Gabriel surged into the NFL scene. That year, Gabriel earned his first Pro Bowl selection as he led the Rams to a 11-1-2 record. He threw for 2,779 yards, 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Gabriel earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl honor in 1969 along with winning the MVP award. During his MVP campaign, he helped Los Angeles to a 11-3 record and led the league with 24 touchdowns.

After the 1972 season, Gabriel joined the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons. He earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod in the 1973 season, when he was the league leader in completions (270), pass attempts (460), passing yards (3,219) and touchdowns (23). He also won the Comeback Player of the Year award. Gabriel retired after the 1977 season.

Over the course of Gabriel's career, he finished with 29,444 passing yards, 201 touchdowns and 149 interceptions. Gabriel remains the Rams' passing touchdown leader with 154 TDs.

Gabriel was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the NC State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012 and had his No. 18 number retired by the school.

