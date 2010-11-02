Former Raiders QB Russell works out for Redskins

Published: Nov 02, 2010 at 04:53 AM

Former Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell worked out with the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, just three days after Donovan McNabb was benched in the closing minutes of a loss to the Detroit Lions.

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said Russell was one of many players, including a few other quarterbacks, who were getting a look from the team.

"We'll evaluate him and everyone else out there," Shanahan said.

Former Buffalo Bills starter J.P. Losman also worked out for the Redskins Tuesday, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

The Redskins routinely invite out-of-work players for workouts on Tuesdays, but the timing of the visits by Russell and Losman only added to the team's quarterback drama of the past few days.

Redskins coach Mike Shanahan replaced McNabb with backup Rex Grossman with just less than 2 minutes to play during Sunday's 37-25 loss at Detroit. Shanahan said Monday the move was made because of McNabb's "cardiovascular endurance" issues. McNabb's benching raised questions about the six-time Pro Bowl player's future with the team.

Russell, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft, was released in May after three disappointing seasons with the Raiders, for whom he had a 7-18 record as a starter. He regressed on the field, was fined for being overweight and was criticized by the coaching staff for his work ethic.

Russell weighed in at 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds and displayed a strong arm, according to La Canfora.

Last week, a Mobile County (Ala.) grand jury declined to indict him on chargers of possession of a controlled substance. Russell was arrested July 5 for possession of codeine syrup without a valid prescription.

Kyle Shanahan praised Russell's talents, but said the other factors come into consideration when evaluating a player.

"I don't think you consider anyone just based off of talent," Kyle Shanahan said. "Everyone in the NFL's pretty talented. (It's) other stuff that really separates you. He is very talented, so I think he can overcome some of the stuff that he struggled with.

"I don't really know that personally, but if he looks like he's in good shape out here and he's working, and that's all you can evaluate. Sometimes when guys do get a second opportunity, they can change their stripes."

Grossman and John Beck are the other quarterbacks on the Redskins' roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

VIDEO: The Digital Athlete and How it's Revolutionizing Player Health & Safety

news

RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

Who is the NFL's NEXT great running back? Maurice Jones-Drew has his eye on one bruising rusher who could be poised for a monster season in 2022. Plus, a final ranking of the top 15 RBs of this season.
news

2022 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who will boost their stock at Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl just around the corner, Chad Reuter provides a look at 10 NFL draft prospects who he expects to shine at the annual all-star game. Which QB will be on the rise after a week in Mobile, Ala.?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW