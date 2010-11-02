Former Raiders QB Russell works out for Redskins

Former Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell worked out with the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, just three days after Donovan McNabb was benched in the closing minutes of a loss to the Detroit Lions.
Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said Russell was one of many players, including a few other quarterbacks, who were getting a look from the team.
"We'll evaluate him and everyone else out there," Shanahan said.
Former Buffalo Bills starter J.P. Losman also worked out for the Redskins Tuesday, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.
The Redskins routinely invite out-of-work players for workouts on Tuesdays, but the timing of the visits by Russell and Losman only added to the team's quarterback drama of the past few days.
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan replaced McNabb with backup Rex Grossman with just less than 2 minutes to play during Sunday's 37-25 loss at Detroit. Shanahan said Monday the move was made because of McNabb's "cardiovascular endurance" issues. McNabb's benching raised questions about the six-time Pro Bowl player's future with the team.
Russell, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 draft, was released in May after three disappointing seasons with the Raiders, for whom he had a 7-18 record as a starter. He regressed on the field, was fined for being overweight and was criticized by the coaching staff for his work ethic.
Russell weighed in at 6-foot-6 and 286 pounds and displayed a strong arm, according to La Canfora.
Last week, a Mobile County (Ala.) grand jury declined to indict him on chargers of possession of a controlled substance. Russell was arrested July 5 for possession of codeine syrup without a valid prescription.
Kyle Shanahan praised Russell's talents, but said the other factors come into consideration when evaluating a player.
"I don't think you consider anyone just based off of talent," Kyle Shanahan said. "Everyone in the NFL's pretty talented. (It's) other stuff that really separates you. He is very talented, so I think he can overcome some of the stuff that he struggled with.
"I don't really know that personally, but if he looks like he's in good shape out here and he's working, and that's all you can evaluate. Sometimes when guys do get a second opportunity, they can change their stripes."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.