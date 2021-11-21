Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

Published: Nov 20, 2021 at 08:33 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57.

The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for "smiling every day while always working for a cure for" amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Smith was drafted in the third round by the Raiders in 1987 after starring in college at Penn State where he helped the Nittany Lions win their last national championship in the 1986 season.

Smith was the lead blocker during his nine-year NFL career for stars like Marcus Allen and Bo Jackson. He also ran for 1,627 yards and nine TDs in seven seasons for the Raiders and two in Seattle.

Smith was diagnosed with ALS about two decades ago and was unable to walk or talk in recent years.

The team says its thoughts are with Smith's widow, Chie, their children, Dante and Jazmin, and their grandson Little Steve.

Copyright by The 2021 Associated Press.

Related Content

news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) activated off IR ahead of Cowboys game

The Chiefs are getting one of their top weapons back this weekend ahead of a potential high-scoring affair. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing his path to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The second-year RB has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question. One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens QB was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ as well as S ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.
news

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension

The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback ﻿Avonte Maddox﻿ agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW