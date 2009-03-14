Former Raiders coach Kiffin to give deposition in case against team

Published: Mar 14, 2009 at 06:11 AM

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Former Raiders coach Lane Kiffin will give a deposition next week in his grievance against the team.

Kiffin was fired in September for cause after what owner Al Davis described as acts of insubordination and lying. Kiffin filed a grievance and is seeking two months pay for the time he was unemployed before being hired at the University of Tennessee.

The Raiders sent a letter to Tennessee in January, explaining how they believe Kiffin breached his contract, violated NFL rules and was insubordinate despite warnings from Davis.

Kiffin's attorney, Alan Loewinsohn, says his client is confident the hearing will show he was fired without cause.

Kiffin is scheduled to give his deposition Monday, with Davis to be questioned Tuesday.

Kiffin had a 5-15 record with the Raiders.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Simmons, Broncos finalizing long-term deal

﻿Justin Simmons﻿ is staying in Denver for the long haul. The Broncos have agreed to terms with their star safety on a long-term deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bengals signing ex-Vikings tackle Riley Reiff

The Cincinnati Bengals finally added an offensive lineman to help protect ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Bengals are signing offensive tackle ﻿Riley Reiff. 
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars not considering trading QB Gardner Minshew 'at this point'

Teams might be calling the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to pry away quarterback Gardner Minshew﻿, but new coach Urban Meyer said the club isn't reciprocating that interest. Yet.
news

Kyle Long on return to NFL with Chiefs: 'It's the renaissance year for me, the rebirth'

Former Bears guard Kyle Long took a year off in "retirement" before signing with the Chiefs this week. The three-time Pro Bowler said the season off helped him regain his vigor. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW