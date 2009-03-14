Former Raiders coach Kiffin to give deposition in case against team

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Former Raiders coach Lane Kiffin will give a deposition next week in his grievance against the team.
Kiffin was fired in September for cause after what owner Al Davis described as acts of insubordination and lying. Kiffin filed a grievance and is seeking two months pay for the time he was unemployed before being hired at the University of Tennessee.
The Raiders sent a letter to Tennessee in January, explaining how they believe Kiffin breached his contract, violated NFL rules and was insubordinate despite warnings from Davis.
Kiffin's attorney, Alan Loewinsohn, says his client is confident the hearing will show he was fired without cause.
Kiffin is scheduled to give his deposition Monday, with Davis to be questioned Tuesday.
