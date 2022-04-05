Former 'Purple People Eater' Doug Sutherland passes away at 73

For 10 seasons, Doug Sutherland was a driving force in the middle of a vaunted Minnesota Vikings defense.

He made 90 starts, played in three Super Bowls and was a member of the team's famed "Purple People Eaters."

Sutherland passed away Tuesday at the age of 73, the Vikings announced.

"Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest legends," Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement released through the team. "His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams. Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn't miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug's friends and family."

The Superior, Wisconsin, native was originally drafted out of Wisconsin-Superior by the New Orleans Saints in the 14th round of the 1970 NFL Draft. He played one season for the Saints as a guard and linebacker.

Sutherland was traded to the Vikings ahead of the 1971 season and his career was changed forever.

After three seasons with no starts, Sutherland filled in for an injured Gary Larsen to the tune of eight starts in 1974. Larsen, one-fourth of the "Purple People Eaters" defensive line, retired prior to the 1975 season and Sutherland stepped in accordingly, joining future Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, along with Jim Marshall, on the star-studded line.

Sutherland went on to start 90 of the 138 regular-season games he played, which is the fourth-highest amount of appearances by a franchise defensive tackle behind John Randle, Kevin Williams and Page.

Much of Sutherland's Minnesota career coincided with the team's glory years of success. The Vikings won eight NFC Central titles during his tenure (1971-1980) and won three NFC championships.

His final NFL autumn was spent in Seattle where he played in 16 games with six starts.

All told, Sutherland played 12 NFL seasons with 96 starts in 164 games played. In Minnesota, where his legacy no doubt looms largest, Sutherland's aforementioned 90 starts and 138 games produced 484 tackles and 26.5 sacks, per the team.