Former Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller signing one-year deal with Panthers

Darren Waller's comeback from retirement isn't ending with a swansong for the Miami Dolphins.

Waller is signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday night.

Waller has played for the Baltimore Ravens, Raiders, New York Giants and last year with the Dolphins.

A Pro Bowler in 2020 for the Raiders, Waller retired and did not play in 2024, but returned last season with the Fins and found surprising success with six touchdowns in nine games, proving to be a stellar red zone talent.

He should fill a rather large need for the Panthers, who haven't had a plus-pass catcher at tight end since the days of Greg Olsen.

In 2025, Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders combined for 56 catches in Carolina.

Waller had 24 in his aforementioned nine games and his six TDs were more than Tremble (two), Sanders (one) and Mitchell Evans (two) had at the Panthers TE spot combined.

The last tight end with 50-plus catches in a season for the Panthers was Olsen in 2019.

Giving quarterback Bryce Young a veteran option at tight end in a pivotal campaign for the quarterback could be a huge confidence and production booster.