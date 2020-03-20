Former Pro Bowl S Adrian Phillips signing with Patriots

Another notable move comes with veteran safety Adrian Phillips agreeing to a deal with the Patriots, as the former Pro Bowler tweeted on Friday -- thanking his former team while relaying his excitement at joining his new squad.
Phillips moves on after five years with the Chargers to begin what's been an NFL career thus far showcasing his versatility.
Last year, Phillips missed the majority of the season -- seven games with 36 tackles -- after his best campaign yet, an All-Pro 2018 showing with career highs of 94 tackles and nine passes defended even though he had just seven starts.