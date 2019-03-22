Former Pro Bowl OT Matt Kalil signing with Texans

Just more than a week removed from being cut by the Carolina Panthers, offensive tackle Matt Kalil did not take long to find himself a new franchise.
The former fourth-overall pick signed with the Houston Texans on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, via sources informed of the situation.
Kalil, 29, began his NFL days as a standard in the Minnesota Vikings starting lineup -- earning a Pro Bowl bid in his rookie season -- but has ended up on injured reserve in two of the last three seasons.
Drafted in 2012 out of USC by the Vikings, Kalil was a stalwart at left tackle, starting every game over his first four seasons. However, in 2016, he played just two contests and finished on IR.
Now, Kalil will likely battle for a starting spot at left tackle, better known as blocking Deshaun Watson's blindside.