Former players sue NFL over concussions in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) - More than 60 former NFL players have filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles, joining hundreds of others who claim pro football didn't properly protect its players from concussions.
Lead plaintiff Art Monk played wide receiver for the Washington Redskins from 1980 to 1993, and says in the lawsuit filed last week that he suffered multiple concussions in that time.
More than 1,000 former NFL players are suing the league across the country, saying not enough was done to inform players about the dangers of concussions in the past, and not enough is done to take care of them today.
The league has said any allegation that the league intentionally sought to mislead players is without merit.