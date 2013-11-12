Former Pittsburgh Steeler Charlie Batch helps out with literacy

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Steelers.com looked at former quarterback Charlie Batch, who has been raising funds for literacy in Pittsburgh and his 7th annual In The Pocket charity event.
- The Boston Herald profiled newly acquired New England Patriots defensive tackle Isaac Sopoaga, who was known as a Samoan strongman before he took up football.
- The Houston Texans and the McNair Group were selected as one of Houston's top workplaces, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Los Angeles Times reported on a study that found ACL injuries in prep athletes don't have a gender bias.
- In its continuing series on high school football injuries, the Dallas Morning News looked at the high cost of an ACL tear.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor