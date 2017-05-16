Former Pats OL Sebastian Vollmer plans to retire

Good things come in threes. Even though he wasn't a quarterback, Sebastian Vollmer might be attempting to follow in the footsteps of Tony Romo and Jay Cutler this offseason.
The former Patriots offensive lineman told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he plans to retire from football. The 32-year-old veteran was released by New England in March after he missed the entire 2016 campaign with a hip injury. The lingering hip pain is what caused Vollmer to originally consider retiring, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
His immediate plan after hanging his cleats up? Vollmer is currently enrolled in the NFL Broadcast Boot Camp, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.
Vollmer, sitting in the back in the above photo, looks nearly unrecognizable from his playing days as a behemoth blocker. That's because he's already lost 75 pounds from his 320-pound frame while in the league, which he also revealed in the interview with SiriusXM.
As expected, because, of course, Throne of Ease, New England's offensive line is still in good shape despite Vollmer's departure. Marcus Cannon, Vollmer's replacement at one of the tackle spots last season alongside Nate Solder, was given a five-year extension in the middle of this past season.