Former Patriots, Texans RB Rex Burkhead announces retirement from NFL after 10 seasons

Veteran running back Rex Burkhead is calling it a career after 10 NFL seasons.
The former Bengals, Patriots and Texans running back, who did not play this past season, announced his retirement on Monday via Instagram.
"I've been blessed to be able to play the game of football for 26 years and looking back there are many people I would like to thank," Burkhead posted.
"To all my coaches, strength coaches, trainers, doctors, ownership, and other staff thank you for the opportunities to live out my childhood dream and making sure I was performing to the bets of my abilities. It was a privilege to go to work every day with you all."
Drafted by the Bengals in 2013, Burkhead spent his first four seasons in Cincinnati. In 2017, Burkhead joined the Patriots and carved out a key role with New England. He became a reliable dual-threat back for Tom Brady in his first three years. Burkhead won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots and contributed seven rushes for 43 yards, along with two catches for 15 yards, in the victory.
In 2021, Burkhead joined the Texans and played two seasons. He started a career-high five games in his first campaign in Houston as part of an RB room filled with David Johnson, Royce Freeman, Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram. The following season, Houston drafted Dameon Pierce, which led to Burkhead having a diminished role for a 3-13-1 Texans team.
The 33-year-old ends his career with 1,908 rushing yards on 488 carries, 17 rushing touchdowns, and 192 receptions for 1,534 yards and nine TDs.