 Skip to main content
Advertising

Former Patriots OC O'Brien defends Welker against critics

Published: Mar 03, 2012 at 08:23 AM

New England's former offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, has come to the defense of Wes Welker for the wide receiver's role in a critical incompletion in the Patriots' Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants.

O'Brien, who has since moved on to coach Penn State's football program, told The Boston Globe that critics of Welker for dropping a Tom Brady pass that would have extended a drive in the fourth quarter have been way off base.

"That wasn't a drop," O'Brien said. "That would have been a tremendous catch, and he should never think twice about that. And it had nothing to do with us losing the game. There were many, many plays before that where we could have made better coaching decisions, and better plays. That's just one play of many."

"Definitely," O'Brien responded, when asked if Welker had been criticized unfairly for the play.

"I would tell (Patriots fans) they should be very grateful, I'm sure they are, to have a player like Wes Welker as a Patriot," O'Brien said. "He is what Boston is all about, in my opinion. He's a hard-working guy, he's a tough guy, he's an honest guy, nothing was ever given to him … he's what Boston is all about.

The incompletion occurred on second-and-11 with 4:06 left in the game and the Patriots leading, 17-15. They would eventually lose, 21-17.

O'Brien said his biggest regret from that game wasn't Welker's drop, but instead the safety quarterback Tom Brady took on the Patriots first play from scrimmage.

"Probably the first play of the game, call a different play," he said, adding "If I could change one, I would change that one. But there's a lot of plays that we always look back on in any game, especially games you lose, that you always think you could have done a better job on.

"It just wasn't a good start. It's not why we lost the game, I want to make sure I'm clear on that, but all year we had started pretty well for the most part. That wasn't a good start."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bears WR Keenan Allen: I wanted to 'finish my career' with Chargers but 'things happen'

Keenan Allen is ready for the Windy City, even if he never thought he'd leave Los Angeles. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers before Thursday's trade, but now fully expects to help the Bears turn it around.
news

Rewatch five of Aaron Donald's greatest performances on NFL+

With Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring after 10 seasons, NFL.com's Christian Gonzales spotlights five of the 10-time Pro Bowlers best performances in his career.
news

WR Calvin Ridley: 'I really wanted to be with' Jaguars but Titans had 'that other side for me'

Choosing to pass on a re-up with the Jaguars, Calvin Ridley instead saw greener pastures with the AFC South's last-place finisher, the Tennessee Titans, in part because of the role he wanted to play in helping the team back to contender status.